Sweat recorded six tackles (five solo), including two sacks, during Sunday's 25-20 win over Chicago.
Sweat his hot streak of bringing down opposing quarterbacks, recording both of his sacks on just one drive in the fourth quarter. The fifth-year defensive end has been a key component of the Eagles' top-ranked pass rush, recording a career-high 9.5 sacks over 14 games this season as well as six over the last four weeks. Sweat should have a chance to continue adding to this impressive total as the Cowboys are forced to devote attention across the Eagles' deep defensive line.