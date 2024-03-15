The Eagles restructured Sweat's contract ahead of the 2024 season Friday, Cayden Steele of NJ.com reports.

The 26-year-old defensive end's restructured contract allows him to make up to $13 million in 2024, with $10 million guaranteed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Sweat saw a dip in production last season compared to the previous two years, but he was still fairly impactful nonetheless. The Florida State product appeared in all 17 of the Eagles' regular-season outings, logging 43 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks. Sweat is expected to remain one of the most productive players on Philadelphia's defense in 2024.