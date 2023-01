Sweat (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Sweat was deemed day-to-day after being released from the hospital Sunday, but he'll ultimately be sidelined for at least one contest due to a neck injury he suffered in Week 17. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the defensive end said on Twitter earlier this week that he plans to return prior to the end of the season.