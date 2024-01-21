Sweat finished his sixth NFL season with 6.5 sacks (second-best on the Eagles) and 43 tackles in 17 regular-season games.

Sweat was a larger part of the Eagles' defensive-end rotation this season, as his 71 percent snap share was a big jump over his 56 percent mark from last season. His numbers took a step back despite the extra opportunities, however, as he couldn't come close to matching his 11.0 sacks from 2022. That's largely due to a late-season slump, as Sweat had 5.5 sacks through nine games but didn't manage another until Week 18.