Sweat (wrist) will not suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Sweat appears to be in danger of missing the final two games of the regular season, but it sounds like his injury is something that could allow him to return for the playoffs, in the event that the Eagles make it to the postseason. Genard Avery and Vinny Curry will both be candidates for increased roles as long as Sweat remains sidelined.