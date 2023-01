Sweat (neck) is expected to be discharged from the hospital Sunday night, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sweat's admittance into the hospital was believed to be precautionary, after he suffered a neck injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints. He was able to move his extremities after the hit, but he was still stretchered off the field. His ability to leave the hospital will certainly be great news for Sweat and Eagles.