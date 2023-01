Sweat was transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury in Sunday's game against the Saints.

Sweat does have movement in all of his extremities, so his trip to the hospital is likely more precautionary than anything. The injury occurred on an attempted tackle of Adam Prentice, which saw Sweat lunge head first into Prentice's side. Brandon Graham is now the only healthy pass rusher that is active for the Eagles on Sunday.