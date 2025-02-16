Sweat registered 41 tackles (27 solo), including eight sacks, and two pass defenses across 16 regular-season appearances. He tallied 10 stops (five solo), including 2.5 sacks, across four postseason contests.

Sweat logged his second-most sacks in a season, falling three shy of his career-best 2022 campaign. This increased production came despite playing about 200 fewer defensive snaps than he did in 2023 when he played 17 regular-season games. The seven-year vet signed a one-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Eagles in September, and he'll essentially become an unrestricted free agent after this contract voids Feb. 17. Sweat has now totaled 43 sacks across the last six regular season with the Eagles, and he could stand to cash in on the free-agent market ahead of the 2025 campaign.