Sweat recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks and a forced fumble across 25 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Sweat caused headaches for Taysom Hill all day, taking down the quarterback twice during the contest, one of which resulted in a fumble that was recovered by the Eagles. He is now third on the team in sacks with six to go along with 38 tackles (24 solo) on the year.