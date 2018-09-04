Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Avoids injury report leading up Atlanta showdown
Perkins (head) was not listed on the Eagles' most recent injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Perkins suffered a head injury during the Eagles second preseason contest. As with most players, Philadelphia remained relatively mum regarding his status and subsequent progression. Without his name in the report, it's expected that Perkins will be available as depth tight end for Thursday's season opener.
