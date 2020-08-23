Perkins suffered an upper-body injury Sunday and is out indefinitely, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Perkins was slated to get first-team reps for a bit while Zach Ertz (upper body) and Dallas Goedert (thumb) were on the sidelines, but now he'll sit out, too. It sounds like the team will do more tests to gauge the severity of Perkins' injury, but his Week 1 status is in jeopardy. For the time being, Noah Togiai and Caleb Wilson are the only two healthy tight ends in Philadelphia.