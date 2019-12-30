Perkins caught four of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.

The tight end, promoted off the practice squad at the end of November due to the rash of injuries the Eagles have had to deal with, was pressed into duty at wide receiver in this one and ended up scoring his second career TD, with his first coming as a Falcon back in 2016. Philly will take on Seattle in a wild-card clash next weekend, but despite his solid showing in Week 17, Perkins' role in the offense will likely depend on the health of more talented teammates like Zach Ertz (ribs).