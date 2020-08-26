The Eagles placed Perkins (upper body) on injured reserve Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Perkins looked in line to handle a key reserve role for Philadelphia before he suffered a significant upper body injury during practice over the weekend. In his stead, Noah Togiai and Caleb Wilson will look to pick up the slack behind top tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
