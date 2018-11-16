Perkins (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Perkins' placement on injured reserve comes following the activation of fellow tight end Richard Rodgers. Coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that he expects Perkins to miss "significant time," and it now appears that Perkins will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. Perkins caught five of eleven targets for 67 yards in five games the Eagles in 2018.

