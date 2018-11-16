Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Lands on IR
Perkins (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Perkins' placement on injured reserve comes following the activation of fellow tight end Richard Rodgers. Coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that he expects Perkins to miss "significant time," and it now appears that Perkins will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. Perkins caught five of eleven targets for 67 yards in five games the Eagles in 2018.
More News
-
Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Set to miss 'significant time' with injury•
-
Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Avoids injury report leading up Atlanta showdown•
-
Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Exits with head injury•
-
Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Signs future contract•
-
Joshua Perkins: Removed from practice squad injured list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...