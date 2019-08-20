Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Leaves practice Tuesday
Perkins left practice with a trainer for an undisclosed reason, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
What exactly forced Perkins off the practice field is unclear at this time, but the team should have an update on his status soon. Perkins can't afford to miss time with an injury given that he is sitting squarely on the roster bubble.
