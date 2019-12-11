Perkins caught all five of his targets for 37 yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Giants.

It was quite the season debut for Perkins, who had not played an offensive snap all year prior to Monday. Three of his catches went for first downs, including his biggest gain of the night, a 13-yarder on the game-winning drive in overtime. When Alshon Jeffery (foot) was forced from the game, it left the Eagles with only two healthy wide receivers and the 25-year-old stepped in to fill the void, with all of his targets coming in the second half. He could continue to have a role going forward with Jeffery now out for the season and Nelson Agholor (knee) still on the mend, but it bears watching if the Eagles sign any receivers prior to their Week 15 matchup at Washington.