Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Not practicing Wednesday
Perkins (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Gallen of pennlive.com reports.
Perkins' lack of practice is no surprise, considering that the depth tight end is expected to miss a significant amount of time due to his knee injury. Dallas Goedert will remain the unquestioned backup to starter Zach Ertz during Sunday's game against the Saints.
