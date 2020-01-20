Perkins caught nine of his 13 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in five games during the 2019 season.

Perkins set new career marks in catches, yards and targets in his third pro season but still wasn't much of a fantasy contributor. The 26-year-old will become a restricted free agent in the offseason, so there is a good chance he will be backing up Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert again in 2020.