Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Reaches new career highs in 2019
Perkins caught nine of his 13 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in five games during the 2019 season.
Perkins set new career marks in catches, yards and targets in his third pro season but still wasn't much of a fantasy contributor. The 26-year-old will become a restricted free agent in the offseason, so there is a good chance he will be backing up Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert again in 2020.
