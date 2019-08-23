Perkins recorded one reception on two targets for five yards in Thursday's 26-15 loss to Baltimore.

The fact that Perkins played Thursday is good news, as he left the practice field Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury. It certainly would've been an unfortunate time to go down with an injury, as the 26-year-old sits on the roster bubble as Philadelphia's fourth tight end and obviously needs to see the field to make his case.

