Coach Doug Pederson revealed Wednesday that Perkins is dealing with a knee injury and will miss "significant time," Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Pederson said that Perkins' injury was a contributing factor to the Eagles' decision earlier this week to designate fellow tight end Richard Rodgers as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve. If Rodgers fares well in his initial three practices of 2018, he could be added to the roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, with Perkins becoming a candidate to shift to IR to facilitate the transaction. Even when healthy this season, Perkins has been a distant third on the depth chart behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, notching just five receptions for 67 yards across nine games while seeing most of his duties on special teams.