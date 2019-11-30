Play

Perkins was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Perkins' promotion doesn't bode well for fellow tight end Zach Ertz's (hamstring) status. Even if Ertz ends up sitting out, Perkins is unlikely to see heavy involvement. Perkins had just five catches in nine games for the Eagles last season.

