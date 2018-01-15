Eagles' Joshua Perkins: Signs future contract
Perkins signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Monday.
Perkins spent the 2017 season on the Falcons' practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury. The Eagles are currently stacked at tight end, but Trey Burton's contract expires after this season, which could open up a depth spot for Perkins.
