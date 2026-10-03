The Eagles elevated Deguara on Saturday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams.

Deguara signed to Philadelphia's practice squad in mid-September after spending time with the 49ers and Giants during training camp. The Eagles are in need of tight-end depth with Dallas Goedert (knee) ruled out for Week 4 and both Grant Calcaterra (back) and Eli Stowers (quadriceps/hamstring) still on IR. However, Philadelphia also elevated veteran Zach Ertz again Saturday, and all of Ertz, Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins figure to be ahead of Deguara in the pecking order.