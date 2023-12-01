Jones (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jones took over the No. 3 receiver role Week 11 against the Chiefs, playing 57 percent of snaps in a 21-17 Eagles victory. He then went up to 71 percent last week against the Bills even with Quez Watkins returning from injured reserve, but all the playing time hasn't led to much production -- Jones had only three catches for five yards on five targets the past two weeks, after catching two passes for 11 yards and a TD through his first three games with the Eagles. If he doesn't start to catch some passes, the team might eventually shift back to Watkins and/or Olamide Zaccheaus in the No. 3 role.