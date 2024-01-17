Jones (concussion) finished the 2023 season with 11 catches for 74 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets in 11 games. He also caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild-card round before exiting with a concussion.

Jones joined the Eagles in Week 7, adding to an illustrious career in which he has compiled 914 catches for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came in the penultimate game of the regular season, as Jones -- who will turn 35 years old three days before the Super Bowl -- turned back the clock against the Cardinals. If the playoff defeat in Tampa Bay proves to be his final game, it will be a sour note to go out on, but Jones could have a hard time making a roster even if he wanted to continue his career given his modest production in 2023.