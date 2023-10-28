The Eagles elevated Jones to the active roster Saturday.

Jones was able to haul in his lone target for three yards in the Eagles' 31-17 win over the Dolphins in Week 7, but played just 16 offensive snaps. He was signed to the team's practice squad on Oct. 17 after Quez Watkins (hamstring) was placed on IR to provide depth behind A.J. Brown -- who Jones played with in Tennessee in 2021 -- DeVonta Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus. With another week of practice and reps under Jones' belt, the 2011 first-round pick could see more opportunities Sunday against the Commanders.