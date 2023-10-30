Jones was targeted twice in Sunday's win over Washington, finishing with one catch for eight yards and a touchdown.

Jones remains in a small role for the Eagles, playing 15 snaps this week after playing 16 in his season debut. The 34-year-old showed he still has value in the red zone, holding onto the ball through a big hit after Jalen Hurts found him in a tight window. The Eagles may have viewed him as a red zone specialist when they elected to bring him in, which does boost his fantasy value, but his total volume of snaps and targets will likely remain low enough to make him unappealing in most leagues.