Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a knee injury.

Jones also had his reps capped at last Wednesday's walkthrough, but he bumped up to all activity one day later, paving the way for him to serve as the Eagles' No. 3 wide receiver again this past Sunday against the Bills. In five games with Philadelphia, he's hauled in five of eight targets for 16 yards and one touchdown, so even if he's available for a Week 13 showdown with the 49ers, he likely won't be heavily involved in the passing attack.