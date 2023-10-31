Jones reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

For a second consecutive contest, Jones ranked fourth among Philadelphia wide receivers in snaps with 15 (of 63) behind A.J. Brown (62), DeVonta Smith (61) and Olamide Zaccheaus (30). Jones again had exactly one catch, but it went for an eight-yard touchdown. He has only 64 TD grabs among the 905 receptions in his 13-year career, but his size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) could yield the occasional red-zone target in a loaded receiving corps.