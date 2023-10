Jones is active for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Eagles inked Jones to their practice squad Tuesday, and after practicing the next three days, the team elevated him to the active roster Saturday. With confirmation that he's available for his Philly debut one day later, Jones and Olamide Zaccheaus will be the top candidates to act as the Eagles' third wide receiver alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.