Jones was elevated to the Eagles' active roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Quez Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve, Jones will likely start as the team's No. 4 wideout behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus. The 34-year-old played with the Buccaneers last season finishing with 20 catches, 223 yards and two touchdowns over the final eight regular-season contests with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.