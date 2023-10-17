Jones signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Tuesday.

A free agent since the start of the new league year in March, the 34-year-old Jones was seemingly waiting for a favorable landing spot to continue his career and appears to have found it in Philadelphia. With Quez Watkins (hamstring) recently landing on injured reserve, the seven-time Pro Bowler could have an opportunity to settle in as the Eagles' No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith once he's up to speed with the team's playbook. The Eagles are the fourth stop in four years for Jones, who hauled in 24 of 42 targets for 299 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 45 yards on five carries over 10 games with Tampa Bay in 2022.