Jones (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.
After the Eagles listed him as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Jones remained that way as the team took part in an actual session one day later. He'll thus have one more chance to get back to full this week before Philadelphia potentially gives him a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the 49ers.
