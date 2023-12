Jones (groin) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

This might explain why Jones' playing time fell off a cliff (10 snaps) in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, though it's also possible the Eagles simply prefer Quez Watkins (46 snaps) as their No. 3 receiver. Jones was listed with a knee injury the past few weeks, but the groin issue is something new and might impact his availability for a matchup with the Cowboys this Sunday.