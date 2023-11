Jones wasn't targeted a single time in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

Jones' 18 offensive snaps were right in line with his snap counts (16 and 15) from his first two games as an Eagle, which suggests the team may not be building him up towards a heavier workload. He totalled three targets and two catches (including one touchdown) in his first two games with Philadelphia but failed to make even a minor mark in Week 9.