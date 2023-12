Jones did not see a single target in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.

Jones played the majority of the Eagles' offensive snaps in Weeks 11 and 12, but his snap count plummeted to just 10 in Week 13. The knee issue which limited Jones in practice may have been the culprit, but the fact that fellow wideout Quez Watkins saw his snap count jump from 16 to 43 in his second week back from a hamstring injury may also have been relevant.