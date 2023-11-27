Jones saw the field for a season-high 46 snaps Sunday against the Bills but finished with one catch for zero yards.

Jones played fewer than 20 snaps in his first three games as an Eagle, but he jumped up to 31 snaps in Week 11 and now 46 snaps in Week 12. Sunday's game saw him targeted a season-high three times, but the majority of Jalen Hurts' attention continues to go to A.J. Brown (nine targets) and DeVonta Smith (eight targets).