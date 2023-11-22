Jones caught both of his targets for five yards in Monday's 21-17 win over the Chiefs.

Jones saw a significant increase in playing time Monday, as he played 57 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps. The veteran wideout had averaged a 26 percent snap share in his three other games with the Eagles, so his larger snap count could be a result of being more acclimated to the team coming out of their Week 10 bye. With that said, Jones was unable to get much going behind A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. The 34-year-old should remain difficult to trust when the Eagles square off against the Bills in Week 12.