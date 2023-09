Evans (neck) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Evans was injured in this past Monday night's Week 3 win over the Bucs. He has started all three games to this point, seeing acting on 141 defensive snaps. Evans has accrued 11 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. Terrell Edmunds would presumably be the next man up to start if Evans' injury lingers.