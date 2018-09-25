Eagles' Kamar Aiken: Absent from box score in loss
Aiken played 45 offensive snaps (55 percent) in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts but was not targeted in the passing game.
Seven other pass-catchers saw multiple targets on the day, leaving Aiken out entirely despite his ranking fourth among them in snaps. While it is certainly discouraging he didn't see any looks in Carson Wentz's return, the fact that the 29-year-old was on the field so much would indicate he'll probably get a few more chances with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (lower leg) still out.
