Eagles' Kamar Aiken: Heads to Philly
Aiken signed with the Eagles on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Following a one-year stint with the Colts, Aiken will look to resurrect his career with the reigning Super Bowl champs. Given the somewhat crowded company at the wideout spot, Aiken projects as a return specialist should he make the final roster. Aiken's best season came back in 2015 in which he hauled in 75 receptions for 944 yards and five scores.
