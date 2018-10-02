Eagles' Kamar Aiken: Notches one catch in loss
Aiken made one 14-yard catch in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tennessee.
On the bright side, at least Aiken made it into the box score this week after being shut out in Week 3. However, with the return of Alshon Jeffery, the 29-year-old was on the field for just nine snaps and was flagged for a third-quarter holding penalty on one of them. With Jordan Matthews having vaulted up the depth chart in the short time since his signing, an injury will likely have to befall the Eagles' receiving corps before the Central Florida product sees a meaningful amount of playing time again.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.