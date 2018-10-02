Aiken made one 14-yard catch in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tennessee.

On the bright side, at least Aiken made it into the box score this week after being shut out in Week 3. However, with the return of Alshon Jeffery, the 29-year-old was on the field for just nine snaps and was flagged for a third-quarter holding penalty on one of them. With Jordan Matthews having vaulted up the depth chart in the short time since his signing, an injury will likely have to befall the Eagles' receiving corps before the Central Florida product sees a meaningful amount of playing time again.

More News
Our Latest Stories