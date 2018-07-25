Aiken agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Eagles, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Following a one-year stint with the Colts, Aiken will look to resurrect his career with the reigning Super Bowl champs. Given the Eagles' crowded receiving room along with Aiken's underwhelming production a season ago, it seems more likely than not that he'll fail to make the Week 1 roster. Aiken's best season came with the Ravens in 2015, when he hauled in 75 passes for 944 yards and five scores.

More News
Our Latest Stories