Eagles' Kamar Aiken: Sees six targets in loss
Aiken caught five of his six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers.
Aiken just re-signed with the Eagles this week with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) set to miss another game and caught the first pass of the game from Nick Foles for a three-yard gain. The 29-year-old would see more action after Mike Wallace left the first quarter with an ankle injury. If Jeffery and Wallace are forced to miss more time, the Central Florida product might be in line for more work against the Colts in Week 3.
