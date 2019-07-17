Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Challenging for three-down role
Grugier-Hill may challenge Zach Brown for playing time in nickel packages, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Grugier-Hill, Brown and Nigel Bradham are expected to handle starting jobs, but only the latter is a lock to stay on the field for all three downs. Brown is coming in to replace Jordan Hicks, who signed with Arizona this offseason after averaging 58.8 defensive snaps and 7.6 tackles in 12 games for Philadelphia last season. Brown is viewed as a downgrade from Hicks in pass coverage, which gives Grugier-Hill a shot at an every-down job -- the type that could lead to IDP value.
