Grugier-Hill (knee) is getting close to returning to practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reports.

Grugier-Hill suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain early on in training camp and has been sidelined since. Look for more updates to come once he begins practicing. In the meantime, look for Zach Brown, Nate Gerry and Hayes Pullard to see extra reps to begin the season.

