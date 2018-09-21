Grugier-Hill is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts with a groin injury, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Grugier-Hill was not listed on the injury report prior to Friday, so the specifics of the injury remains unclear. D.J. Alexander should serve as the team's reserve option at weakside linebacker behind Nigel Bradham, should Grugier-Hill be unable to play.