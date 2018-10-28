Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Departs with thumb injury
Grugier-Hill exited in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a thumb injury and is questionable to return, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.
A depth linebacker for the Eagles, Grugier-Hill's presence will most be missed on special teams if he's sidelined for the remainder of the contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Will play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leads defense in snaps•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Finishes 2017 with 22 tackles•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Active Sunday•
-
Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Logs full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...