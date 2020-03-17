Grugier-Hill (back) agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old missed the final two games of the 2019 season after he underwent back surgery Dec. 18, but he's expected to be fully recovered by the start of OTAs. Grugier-Hill produced 23 tackles (17 solo) across 10 games for the Eagles last year, and he'll likely operate as a depth linebacker for the Dolphins.