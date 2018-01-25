Grugier-Hill had 22 tackles (19 solo) and one forced fumble in 16 games for the Eagles in 2017.

Grugier-Hill has played only 85 defensive snaps for the Eagles this season, serving primarily as a special teams player. The 23-year-old should serve a similar role with Philadephia in 2018, assuming he again makes the team's 53-man roster.