Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Finishes 2017 with 22 tackles
Grugier-Hill had 22 tackles (19 solo) and one forced fumble in 16 games for the Eagles in 2017.
Grugier-Hill has played only 85 defensive snaps for the Eagles this season, serving primarily as a special teams player. The 23-year-old should serve a similar role with Philadephia in 2018, assuming he again makes the team's 53-man roster.
